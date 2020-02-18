Former Obama aide Dan Pfeiffer calls for 'steps to undo the electoral college,' end to filibuster

One of former President Obama's top advisers has called for the U.S. government to undergo a variety of "structural changes," including moves to eliminate the electoral college.

"Right now, we are currently on the path where ... a shrinking, mostly white conservative minority is going to govern, for decades, a growing, progressive, diverse majority," former Obama senior adviser for strategy and communications Dan Pfeiffer told MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday.

According to Pfeiffer, the U.S. should "immediately get rid of the filibuster," make the District of Columbia a state, and "begin steps to undo the electoral college."

He added that Trump's presidency showed that "norms and traditions are not enough" and claimed the president had broken the law without consequences.

TRENT ENGLAND: ELIZABETH WARREN WANTS TO NULLIFY THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE -- AND SILENCE MIDDLE AMERICA

Other proposals Pfeiffer mentioned included requiring presidents to make their tax returns public and doing away with the Justice Department legal guidance that sitting presidents cannot be indicted.

Pfeiffer was just one of many to call for an end to the electoral college after the 2016 presidential election, in which Democrat Hillary Clinton received nearly three million more votes than Republican Donald Trump, but lost the Electoral College vote 304-227.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pfeiffer also told Scarborough that Trump didn't scare him as much as a future authoritarian-leaning ruler.

"In some ways, Trump's attention deficit disorder, his ability to be easily distracted by Twitter is something that we should be grateful for because the president who scares me the most is the next authoritarian-leaning president who is smarter than Trump," he said. "And we are headed that direction if we don't make changes."