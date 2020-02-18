George Soros calls for Facebook execs' removal after comments on regulation

Liberal billionaire George Soros continued railing against Facebook's leadership, saying on Tuesday that both the CEO and COO should be removed.

He took issue with CEO Mark Zuckerberg "piously" calling for government regulation as he helped to get President Trump reelected. In a letter to the editor, Soros told the Financial Times that Facebook should, on its own, reject political advertising.

"Mr Zuckerberg appears to be engaged in some kind of mutual assistance arrangement with Donald Trump that will help him to get reelected, Facebook does not need to wait for government regulations to stop accepting any political advertising in 2020 until after the elections on November 4," he said.

His comments came after Zuckerberg told the Munich Security Conference that more government regulation should come "from the states on basically — take political advertising as an example — what discourse should be allowed?”

Soros, who leads the Open Society Foundation, argued that neither Zuckerberg nor Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg should be in control of the massive social media platform.

In January, The New York Times published an op-ed in which Soros accused Zuckerberg of acting out of monetary interest in supporting Trump's reelection.

"I believe that Mr. Trump and Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, realize that their interests are aligned — the president’s in winning elections, Mr. Zuckerberg’s in making money," he said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. The company previously disputed Soros' contention in a statement to Fox News.

“While we respect Mr. Soros’ right to voice his opinion, he’s wrong,” the spokesperson said. “The notion that we are aligned with any one political figure or party runs counter to our values and the facts. We continue making unprecedented investments to keep our platform safe, fight foreign interference in elections around the world, and combat misinformation.”

The battle between Soros and the tech giant began in earnest at the World Economic Forum in 2018 when the mogul called Facebook a "menace" to society during a speech. A subsequent investigative report in the New York Times, which provided a glimpse of Facebook's vast public relations efforts, prompted Soros' Open Society Foundations to accuse the social media giant of spreading "vile propaganda" about Soros -- a longtime target of anti-Semitic smears.

