Democratic women running for president set themselves up to fail: Tammy Bruce

Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce had a warning for Democrats who are serious about getting a woman elected president of the United States – drop the identity politics.

"In this season of election primaries, women who are running for president have been complaining, in this 21st century, of sexism hampering their bids for the highest office in the land," said Bruce on Fox Nation's "Get Tammy Bruce," "Whining about why you're not doing well is not only not presidential – it's an excuse."

Bruce argued that Democrats are holding their own female candidates back by reducing their appeal to gender alone, and thus, depriving them of the opportunity to make convincing arguments to the voters.

"People who rely on identity politics are asking you to make a judgment based on a shallow surface element of who we are," said Bruce, pointing to recent examples of Democrats evoking gender in their campaign messages. "This will then generate a response that is as shallow."

Sen.Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has alleged that her primary opponent former Mayor Pete Buttigieg received more media attention than a woman with similar experience would receive.

In the run-up to the Iowa caucuses, Drake University students for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., chanted, "It’s time! It’s time! It’s time for a woman in the White House!"

"The Democrats have created an environment where they demanded you vote for someone based on the symbolism it represents," said Bruce.

Additionally, Democrats' reliance on identity politics also robs candidates of the impetus to persuade voters to support them, according to Bruce.

For example, she pointed to former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who declined to campaign in several Midwestern states that narrowly went for Donald Trump, securing his surprise victory.

WHAT THE IOWA CAUCUSES FAILURE AND OBAMACARE DEBACLE HAVE IN COMMON: TAMMY BRUCE

"Hillary Clinton doesn't think about needing to go to Wisconsin," said Bruce, "She doesn't think about what she needs to explain to you about the issues, because you're going to vote on a shallow element of who she is, eliminating the need to become a deeper person and to consider you a deeper person in the process."

"That's why the Democrats will continue to have trouble. That's why the women running for president, for the Democrats will continue to have trouble."

"Everyone will be reduced," she concluded. "You'll be reduced to illiterate, credulous rubes. You'll be reduced to deplorables or ... sexists and racists ... that's why the Democrats will continue to have trouble. That's why the women running for president for the Democrats will continue to have trouble."

