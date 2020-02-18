McCain, Behar clash over Bloomberg: It's 'none of your business' who I vote for!

"The View" co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar had another tense exchange on Tuesday as they discussed former New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

McCain took issue with racially insensitive comments from Bloomberg. She pointed specifically to comments he made about black and Latino males during an interview on PBS. As McCain noted, The Washington Post also reported on a lawsuit claiming that Bloomberg berated a female employee while she searched for a nanny.

“It’s a f-----g baby! . . . All you need is some black who doesn’t have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building," he reportedly told the employee. According to McCain, Bloomberg's comments make it difficult for Democrats to take the moral high ground against President Trump. A Bloomberg spokesman said the former mayor didn't make any of the comments alleged in that lawsuit.

"All I have to say is there are very fine people on both sides," Behar said, alluding to Trump's comments after the racially charged protests in Charlottesville, Va. She also claimed that he "belittled the Black Lives [Matter] movement."

"I'm not defending Trump because I'm attacking Bloomberg," McCain said, before downplaying Bloomberg's recent popularity.

After some cross-talk, McCain added: "You know what, I just think it's so interesting that you have a problem that we are talking about a candidate the way we would any other candidate. He just happens to be at the top getting the attention right now, which is why we're talking about it right now.

"What? I'm supposed to give Bloomberg a pass? Not on this show!" Mc Cain exclaimed.

Behar responded by asking McCain who she was voting for in the 2020 general election. "Who I vote for is none of your business. But I am not voting for Trump and I'm sure as hell not voting for Bloomberg."

"So, then you're not going to vote," Behar said, throwing up her hands. "You're not voting for Trump and you're not voting for a Democrat, you said that already," she added.

McCain responded: "You know what, you guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat."

After the commercial break, McCain suggested it was "ridiculous" to expect "The View" not to talk about Bloomberg's comments. "There's an impression in the media and from you that I'm getting that we should just give him a pass," she said.

It's unclear if she was speaking to Behar or co-host Whoopi Goldberg at this point.

Behar defended herself though, saying she was merely bringing up counterpoints to McCain's.

"She brings up some of the bad side, I bring up some of the good side. That's all. That's what this show is about. It's called 'The View.'"

"I know, but you seem to have a problem whenever I have a different view," McCain responded.