Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dan Patrick: 'Total disaster' at Texas border, up to 9,000 Haitian migrants could be released into US

Texas Gov. Abbott asks Biden for federal emergency declaration amid border crisis

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dan Patrick: ‘Total disaster’ at border, up to 9,000 Haitian migrants could be released into US Video

Dan Patrick: ‘Total disaster’ at border, up to 9,000 Haitian migrants could be released into US

Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick on Texas governor asking President Biden for emergency declaration in Texas.

After the Texas governor asked President Biden for an emergency declaration over the migrant surge in the state, Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that the situation is a "total disaster" and the Biden administration is not telling the American people the truth.

MAYORKAS RUSHES TO TEXAS BORDER SECTOR OVERWHELMED BY MIGRANTS, ADMITTING 'CHALLENGING SITUATION'

DAN PATRICK: They’re not telling anyone the truth. Number one, they said they were sending in 500 agents to help when Border Patrol called Texas to help and now Border Patrol has admitted without Texas' help we couldn’t have been able to stop them coming across the border swelling above the 12,000 that are still there. So that hasn’t happened yet because they have a hard time getting agents. Number two they say they are shipping them back to Haiti. Only single men and single girls; About 2,000 single men, 500 single girls. The other 8 or 9,000 they’re going to ship around the country to a city near you wherever you’re watching and whatever state. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Abbott requests federal emergency declaration in Texas over migrant surge Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.