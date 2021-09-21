Dan Patrick: 'Total disaster' at Texas border, up to 9,000 Haitian migrants could be released into US

After the Texas governor asked President Biden for an emergency declaration over the migrant surge in the state, Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that the situation is a "total disaster" and the Biden administration is not telling the American people the truth.

MAYORKAS RUSHES TO TEXAS BORDER SECTOR OVERWHELMED BY MIGRANTS, ADMITTING 'CHALLENGING SITUATION'

DAN PATRICK: They’re not telling anyone the truth. Number one, they said they were sending in 500 agents to help when Border Patrol called Texas to help and now Border Patrol has admitted without Texas' help we couldn’t have been able to stop them coming across the border swelling above the 12,000 that are still there. So that hasn’t happened yet because they have a hard time getting agents. Number two they say they are shipping them back to Haiti. Only single men and single girls; About 2,000 single men, 500 single girls. The other 8 or 9,000 they’re going to ship around the country to a city near you wherever you’re watching and whatever state.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: