Dan Henninger: Here's what Bernie Sanders wants as he stays in 2020 race

While Sen. Bernie Sanders’ electability appears doomed, the Vermont lawmaker is staying in the 2020 Democratic presidential race to move the Democratic Party’s platform further to the left, The Wall Street Journal's Dan Henninger speculated Thursday.

“It just doesn’t compute that he has an electability problem but he’s staying in,” Henninger told “America’s Newsroom.”

Henninger said that, in hindsight, it's clear what Sanders is doing. Henninger said that while Sanders will get only 30 percent to 40 percent of the votes in the upcoming states, he wants to send a message to the Democratic Party.

“What he wants to say to the Democratic Party is you have to understand that what I stand for -- my ideology -- my socialism is something that you are going to have to take into account when we get to Milwaukee and that convention," he explained.

Sanders vowed on Wednesday to stay in the Democratic presidential nomination race, emphasizing that "on Sunday I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend Joe Biden."

The populist senator from Vermont – who spoke the day after he was pummeled by the former vice president in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, and fell further behind Biden in the crucial race for Democratic convention delegates -- then pledged to press the former vice president and nomination front-runner at this weekend’s primetime showdown with a series of progressive policy questions.

“He’s got his eye on the Democratic platform and he wants to move the Democratic Party closer to his politics, closer to the left -- not to the moderate center that a lot of the establishment Democrats are insisting right now," said Henninger, the Journal's deputy editorial page editor.

“Bernie is saying to them: I am not leaving. It’s not over until it is over and you’re going to move my party to this direction whether you like it or not,” Henninger said.

