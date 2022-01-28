Dan Crenshaw addresses murders of cops on 'America's Newsroom': 'Root cause is leftist ideology'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said Friday that "liberal ideology" is the root cause of the rise in crime across the country after it was discovered that an illegal immigrant is suspected in the murder of a Houston police officer.

DAN CRENSHAW: It does look like New York is in for some better leadership, a major upgrade from de Blasio, that's pretty obvious. We need some similar upgrades here in the Houston area. So as you reported, we had three officers shot this week. Officer Galloway was murdered by an illegal immigrant out here in this country illegally the week before that. And what's the root cause of this? Well, it's leftist ideology. So leftist ideology fundamentally does two things it punishes success while accommodating bad behavior out of some false sense of compassion. And that manifests in lenient DA's, lenient judges, lenient prosecutors that are soft on crime and will let violent criminals out. And there's the Houston Chronicle report, there's well over 100 cases where a criminal, a violent criminal, was let out, maybe on some kind of low bail or just let out without bail and then went on to commit murder, not just another violent crime, but murder. Well over a hundred cases. Then this is happening all across the country. You're seeing crime spike. And so the root cause is leftist ideology. We need to address that root cause and actually put people away in prison when they commit violent offenses. It really is that simple. And if the left really believed in compassion, that compassion would extend to the victims that keep getting killed, whether those victims are police officers or whether those victims are civilians.

