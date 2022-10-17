Dan Crenshaw, Latina candidates launch movie-style Texas Reloaded ad aimed at flipping blue border districts

Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Texas GOP congressional candidates Cassy Garcia and Monica De La Cruz said on "Fox & Friends" they believe longtime Democratic seats in South Texas are about to flip red.

Crenshaw, R-Texas., is helping raise funds for Garcia, De La Cruz and Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas., releasing a new, action-packed "Texas Reloaded" advertisement.

Crenshaw told Brian Kilmeade "every dollar counts" in these close races and that South Texas is "turning red."

"These are winnable districts. But make no mistake, these are not Republican districts. These ladies have got a serious fight on their hands," he said, explaining that donations to Texas Reloaded will be split between the three Latinas' campaigns.

Garcia said the border crisis is "not a coincidence" and it is because of "failed politicians" like her opponent, Henry Cuellar.

De La Cruz said, "South Texas is not woke, but they are awakened."

"They're ready to stand with the Republican Party that stands for what Hispanics stand for. Hispanics in South Texas stand for faith, freedom, and standing by the American dream, having the opportunity to work," said De La Cruz.

Crenshaw ended by saying that "South Texans don't like this woke talk, and they don't like an open border. They want safety, security, and freedom to prosper."

Cuellar recently revealed that his first order of business at the start of Congress' new session would be voting for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to remain in her leadership position, and then he would focus on his district.

"My first vote is for Nancy Pelosi — no ifs, no but — but then after that, it’s my district," Cuellar said, according to a Texas Tribune newsletter Wednesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cuellar seeking further explanation regarding his comment that his district would come second to Pelosi if re-elected this fall, but the Democrat did not respond.

Fox News' Aubrie Spady contributed to this report