Dan Crenshaw, Latina candidates launch movie-style Texas Reloaded ad aimed at flipping blue border districts

Crenshaw, Cassy Garcia and Monica De La Cruz say border voters rejecting 'woke' Democrats

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Texas Latinas hope to flip South Texas seats red

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas., and Texas congressional candidates Cassy Garcia (R) and Monica de la Cruz (R) on their efforts to gain Republican seats in South Texas

Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Texas GOP congressional candidates Cassy Garcia and Monica De La Cruz said on "Fox & Friends" they believe longtime Democratic seats in South Texas are about to flip red.

Crenshaw, R-Texas., is helping raise funds for Garcia, De La Cruz and Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas., releasing a new, action-packed "Texas Reloaded" advertisement. 

DEM CANDIDATE IN KEY HOUSE RACE USES DOCTORED PHOTO TO MAKE FEMALE OPPONENT LOOK AGGRESSIVE IN CAMPAIGN AD

Hispanic Texas Republican congressional candidates Cassy Garcia and Monica De La Cruz, as well as Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, are aiming to lead more Hispanic voters to support the Republican Party.

Hispanic Texas Republican congressional candidates Cassy Garcia and Monica De La Cruz, as well as Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, are aiming to lead more Hispanic voters to support the Republican Party. (Garcia - Fox News Digital, De La Cruz - National Republican Congressional Committee, Flores - Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images )

Crenshaw told Brian Kilmeade "every dollar counts" in these close races and that South Texas is "turning red."

"These are winnable districts. But make no mistake, these are not Republican districts. These ladies have got a serious fight on their hands," he said, explaining that donations to Texas Reloaded will be split between the three Latinas' campaigns. 

Garcia said the border crisis is "not a coincidence" and it is because of "failed politicians" like her opponent, Henry Cuellar.

De La Cruz said, "South Texas is not woke, but they are awakened."

"They're ready to stand with the Republican Party that stands for what Hispanics stand for. Hispanics in South Texas stand for faith, freedom, and standing by the American dream, having the opportunity to work," said De La Cruz. 

Crenshaw ended by saying that "South Texans don't like this woke talk, and they don't like an open border. They want safety, security, and freedom to prosper." 

Mayra Flores: Democrats don't represent the Hispanic community anymore Video

Cuellar recently revealed that his first order of business at the start of Congress' new session would be voting for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to remain in her leadership position, and then he would focus on his district.

"My first vote is for Nancy Pelosi — no ifs, no but — but then after that, it’s my district," Cuellar said, according to a Texas Tribune newsletter Wednesday.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is seen after a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is seen after a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Cuellar seeking further explanation regarding his comment that his district would come second to Pelosi if re-elected this fall, but the Democrat did not respond.

Fox News' Aubrie Spady contributed to this report

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.