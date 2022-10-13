Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Dem running in tight race vows to vote for Nancy Pelosi, 'but then after that, it’s my district'

Cassy Garcia, Henry Cuellar's GOP opponent, recently said that the Democrat 'votes 95% of the time with Nancy Pelosi'

By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
Texas congressional candidate Cassy Garcia: The Democrats have left the Hispanic community Video

Texas congressional candidate Cassy Garcia: The Democrats have left the Hispanic community

Republican Cassy Garcia hopes to unseat Democratic incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar and help secure the southern border.

Moderate Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas recently revealed that his first order of business at the start of Congress' new session would be voting for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to remain in her leadership position, and then he would focus on his district.

At the opening of his new campaign office in Texas, Cuellar told reporters that he could be counted on to vote for Pelosi to remain as House speaker. "My first vote is for Nancy Pelosi — no ifs, no but — but then after that, it’s my district," Cuellar said, according to a Texas Tribune newsletter Wednesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cuellar seeking further explanation regarding his comment that his district would come second to Pelosi if re-elected this fall, but the Democrat did not respond.

Cuellar has a history of moderate voting in Congress, being the only House Democrat to vote against the Women's Health Protection Act, a major Democrat-backed pro-abortion legislation, and also recently called out Vice President Kamala Harris, the border czar, after she claimed that the border was secure. 

REP. HENRY CUELLAR SAYS OBVIOUSLY THE BORDER IS NOT SECURE

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is seeking re-election this fall.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is seeking re-election this fall. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call)

"My message remains the same. The border is not secure, and we need to be doing more to dissuade migrants from coming to the United States," Cuellar told Fox News Digital.

Border state representative Cuellar is running a competitive House race this cycle to protect his seat in Texas' 28th Congressional District against Republican nominee Cassy Garcia, who thinks he is all talk and no action. 

TEXAS GOP HOUSE CANDIDATE GARCIA: DEMOCRAT CUELLAR ‘SAYS THE RIGHT THINGS,’ BUT VOTES AGAINST BORDER SECURITY

"Henry has been in office since I was in kindergarten. That's a long time. He has lost touch with our community. And this is evidenced by the fact that he votes 95% of the time with Nancy Pelosi, whose San Francisco values do not align with those of South Texas," Garcia told Fox News' "America's Newsroom" in September.

Texas congressional candidate Cassy Garcia previously spoke with Fox News Digital at CPAC 2022 in Dallas.

Texas congressional candidate Cassy Garcia previously spoke with Fox News Digital at CPAC 2022 in Dallas. (Fox News Digital)

"The reality is that he has voted against infrastructure for the southern border, and that's why the National Border Patrol Council is endorsing me and not him in this race," she said.

Garcia said she has spoken to voters in the district about Cuellar's involvement at the border. "They tell me he's been there too long, and he says all the right things but has done nothing to secure our southern border," she added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite his opposition to Democrat's border policies and pro-abortion legislation, Cuellar has been supported by Pelosi in his re-election campaign, including in his Democratic primary race against a progressive challenger.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics