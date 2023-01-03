Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Dan Crenshaw calls anti-McCarthy Republicans 'enemies' in fiery interview

Crenshaw vents bloc against McCarthy 'looking for notoriety over principle'

By David Rutz | Fox News
close
Dan Crenshaw: Republicans blowing up Speaker process are 'enemies' Video

Dan Crenshaw: Republicans blowing up Speaker process are 'enemies'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, vented about Republican 'enemies' upending the Speaker process in an interview with CNN.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, vented about GOP "enemies" against Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House in a fiery interview on Tuesday.

"They are enemies now," he told CNN's Manu Raju. "They have made it clear that they prefer a Democrat agenda [over] a Republican one."

A small but crucial group of conservative Republicans are not backing McCarthy for House Speaker, leaving who will hold the gavel in doubt.

"This handful of members is very clearly looking for notoriety over principle," Crenshaw said. "That's what it is, and anyone who suggests differently is in some sort of make-believe, fantasy reality."

KEVIN MCCARTHY LAUGHS AS REPORTER ASKS IF HE'D SUPPORT STEVE SCALISE FOR SPEAKER

Crenshaw said when you're part of a team, "you hash this stuff out … and then you move on," unless you're a "narcissist."

Kevin McCarthy is facing speedbumps in his bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.

Kevin McCarthy is facing speedbumps in his bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.

"If you're a narcissist, and you believe that your opinion is so much more important than everyone else's and you'll keep going, and you'll threaten to tear down the team for the benefit of the Democrats, just because of your own sense of self-importance, that's exactly what's happening here," he said. 

In an interview Tuesday with "Fox & Friends," Crenshaw said the goals of the caucus not supporting McCarthy were unclear and called them fake "white knights" who are trying to get more airtime. He also called them "petty" and urged them to make their differences with McCarthy about policies, not personal vendettas.

"It makes us look foolish. If I didn't know any better, it's like the Democrats paid these people off," Crenshaw said.

Dan Crenshaw: Republicans opposing McCarthy are 'petty' Video

McCarthy failed to get enough votes in the first round on Tuesday afternoon, as too many Republicans defected for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., or other choices to deny him he 218 he needed.

TWITTER BIDS PELOSI ADIEU AS SHE STEPS DOWN FROM HOUSE SPEAKERSHIP: ‘SO IS ANYONE GOING TO MISS NANCY PELOSI?’

Tensions are high in the Republican conference on what was supposed to be a triumphant day as they took back the majority after four years in the wilderness.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., muttered "this is bulls---" under her breath during a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday regarding McCarthy's bid for speakership.

Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Republican from Texas.

Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Republican from Texas. (Photographer: Anna Moneymaker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The comment, which a Boebert spokesperson told Fox News Digital was not yelled or said into a microphone, came Tuesday morning as McCarthy, R-Calif., delivered a speech aimed to unite his party ahead of the leadership vote. McCarthy faces opposition for speaker from Boebert, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and members of the House Freedom Caucus, who claim he has not proven to be worthy to be leader of the new Republican majority. 

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said the House Republican meeting was "hostile," and that McCarthy’s attempt to persuade hard-line Republicans to vote for him fell flat.

"The meeting was very hostile and I don’t think it did anything to persuade those who are inclined to vote against Kevin McCarthy," Good told Fox News. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Patrick Hauf and Houston Keene contributed to this report.

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.