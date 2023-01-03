Twitter bids Pelosi adieu as she steps down from House speakership: 'So is anyone going to miss Nancy Pelosi?'

Conservatives and liberals made their feelings about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., known as she prepared to step down from her leadership role on Tuesday.

Pelosi prepared to give up her speaker’s gavel on January 3 following Republican lawmakers acquiring a majority in the House following the 2022 midterm elections. The lawmaker is set to return to Congress as a representative and serve out the rest of her term.

The decision to step down from her leadership role, which she announced in November following the elections results, marks the end of her two-decade streak as the top Democrat in the House of Representatives.

KEVIN MCCARTHY MAKES MAJOR CONCESSION TO CONSERVATIVES AS HIS SPEAKER BID HANGS BY THREAD

During a speech she gave at the time, Pelosi stated, "For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Congress that I so deeply respect. And I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."

In a statement the Speaker put out Tuesday, she thanked her friends in Congress as well as the people in her district, stating, "I am humbled by the faith placed in me by the House Democratic Caucus – the greatest collection of intellect, integrity and imagination assembled for the good of the American people. I am thankful to the people of San Francisco whom I will continue to serve, striving to honor the call of the patron saint of our city, Saint Francis: ‘Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace."

The responses to Pelosi’s exit on Twitter mirrored the loathing she received from her political opponents and the adoration she received from her allies during her speakership.

Conservative influencer "Catturd" gave the lawmaker a preemptive send-off, tweeting, "One more day until drunk a**, inside trader Nancy Pelosi is fired from Speaker of the House."

On Tuesday, the account added, "Good morning ... Happy Fire Nancy Pelosi, Adam Kinzinger, and Liz Cheney Day. Bye Bye commie losers."

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted, "Because of our new House majority, Nancy Pelosi was fired, Ilhan Omar will soon be off the Foreign Affairs committee, and Maxine Waters is losing her chairmanship."

Right-wing account "Trooper" asked, "So is anyone going to miss Nancy Pelosi? As for me. NOPE!"

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., started the countdown to the end of Pelosi’s role as Speaker of the House. She tweeted, "24 hours until our House Republican Majority fires Nancy Pelosi once and for all."

The GOP’s Twitter account claimed, "We fired Nancy Pelosi this year."

HOUSE QUICKLY APPROVES $1.7T SPENDING BILL, FLEES DC FOR CHRISTMAS BREAK

American Greatness columnist Tim Young found optimism in Pelosi’s exit, tweeting, "2023 is the year Nancy Pelosi loses her job as Speaker... so it's already a little better than 2022."

Liberal pundit Victor Shi tweeted, "Today, Nancy Pelosi is stepping down as Speaker of the House. This is a woman who paved the road for countless, stood up to Trump when no one else would, & has done so much to protect democracy. A true leader & hero. Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi . We are indebted to your service."

Fred Guttenberg, a gun control activist and father of Parkland school shooting victim, tweeted, "Just a reminder that there will never be anyone like @SpeakerPelosi. Her leadership and her passion to always deliver for those who need it the most is to be celebrated today. Thank you Speaker Pelosi for helping deliver on gun violence prevention and for your friendship."

Former Obama senior advisor David Axelrod praised Pelosi’s career and trashed her Republican colleagues by contrast. He tweeted, "Quite the contrast: @SpeakerPelosi ends her leadership reign Tuesday, having managed her caucus and the House with historic strength and adroitness. Meanwhile, kind of a cluster on the other side as they prepare to take power."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democratic Party activist Lori Coleman tweeted, "Thank you for your amazing leadership and example."

And teacher’s union boss Randi Weingarten stated, "Nancy Pelosi's leadership has been incredible. I'm so grateful for everything she's done for the country."