Dan Bongino on 'Fox & Friends': Only liberals 'scratching their heads' over explosion of crime in US cities

Fox News host Dan Bongino slammed liberal soft-on-crime policies on "Fox & Friends" Monday after a weekend of violence in U.S. cities including Portland and Philadelphia.

UNRULY CROWD IN PHILADELPHIA GATHERS OUTSIDE CITY HALL, PERFORM DONUTS AROUND POLICE CRUISER

DAN BONGINO: Think about how we got here. Isn't it disturbing we're even having this conversation? … One of the things we knew months, if not years, if not decades ago as conservatives was when you enforce the law, shocker, you get less lawbreaking.

The fact that there are liberals watching this show today who are stunned by this assertion says everything about the state of America you need to hear. We actually lived through the high crime and chaos eras in L.A., New York, we're still living through it now in Chicago. And we know what worked. … Like, if someone jumps a turnstile, maybe we should arrest him for jumping the turnstile? And you know what happened? A lot of the guys they arrested and detained had warrants for other crimes, and they jumped the turnstile because they were going to commit another crime on the train, which then didn't happen. Now that we're not doing that, crime's exploding. You have to understand it's only liberals scratching their heads. Conservatives are like, 'OK, you defund the police and crime exploded. Yeah, we get it.'

