Dan Bongino: Mainstream media are 'useful idiots,' promote 'Chinese propaganda'

Dan Bongino slammed mainstream media Saturday night on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino," claiming they ignored evidence about COVID-19's origins and calling them "useful idiots" for promoting "Chinese propaganda."

"Folks, new questions are emerging about the coronavirus and the lab leak theory," Bongino said. "They are serious questions that serious people in our media should have been asking, and didn’t, because they practiced a bunch of Chinese propaganda and pumped it down your gullets."

Bongino asserted that evidence suggests COVID may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a theory that was initially called a conspiracy theory by many media outlets.

"Did they create a super virus, the Chinese Communist Party?" he asked. "Did they use the media to cover it up? Folks, the evidence is out there. You can see it yourself."

"Did they use the media to cover it up? Folks, the evidence is out there. You can see it yourself." — Dan Bongino

Bongino noted that although he is not a virologist, he can see and read evidence that suggests COVID may have come from a Chinese lab.

FAUCI NOT HONEST ABOUT COVID ORIGIN, SAYS ADM. BRETT GIROIR

He referenced an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal titled, "The Science Suggests a Wuhan Lab Leak," which states "The COVID-19 pathogen has a genetic footprint that has never been observed in a natural coronavirus."

"Kind of an important fact, no?" Bongino asked.

The Fox News host also referenced comments made by Adm. Brett Giroir, who told Fox News’ "America Reports" it was likely that China had an "extensive biological weapons program" integrated between the government, academia, and the private sector.

Giroir added that it was "not crazy" to think that COVID could have been part of a bioweapons program.

"Again, liberal media types, that’s called a clue," said Bongino.

"When a guy on the inside like Admiral Giroir, who understands what happened, he was on the coronavirus task force, a serious person, says ‘China has dual-use bioweapons programs, civilian research, maybe we should check it out’ – maybe we should check it out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bongino also questioned what NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci knew about COVID origins, and what role the United States may have had in financing Chinese research.

"Did we finance, I can’t ask this enough, did we finance dual-research programs to finance Chinese bioweapons, and if so, did government insiders and Dr. Fauci know?"