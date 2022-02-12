Dan Bongino shows how the left imposes censorship

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino revealed both how and why the left coordinates censorship in Saturday's opening monologue.

DAN BONGINO: You ever notice how the liberal attack mob, they always seem coordinated and in sync with their messaging there? They always seem to march to the same drumbeat at the exact time they need to. Strange, right? … The reason they always appear coordinated is because they are. It's what one columnist in Tablet magazine called the "blue stack."

The "blue stack" – what is it? It's this alliance of activists across all major institutions. Big banks, Big Tech, Hollywood, academia, government – you've seen it. Liberal activists. They're power players here, and they hold key positions of influence with the goal of pushing ideological conformity on you and crushing your dissent. So how do they work? You know, for example, the government can't - well, at least yet - can't outright force people they don't like off the internet. Believe me, but they're working on it. So instead, they dispatch their activist army to pressure major companies to censor.

…

The leftist media is already pushing a narrative about the planned trucker convoy here in the United States. … This is from CNN: "A DHS bulletin issued on Tuesday to state and local officials, obtained by CNN, said the agency ‘has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the [United States] in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers.’" "Received reports"? They're getting reports now? How'd they receive those reports? Why? Someone break some rule?

So what does that mean for you? What if you support the truckers? What if you post online about it? Will the DHS consider you a terrorist?

