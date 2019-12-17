Dan Bongino: Impeachment 'has been an abomination'

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino slammed Democratic leaders Monday for continuing forward with their attempt to impeach President Trump, calling their effort "an abomination."

While appearing on "The Ingraham Angle" Bongino asked why Democrats, in particular House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., didn't learn former President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

"Did they not learn from this? I mean, some of these people were there when it happened," Bongino said. "Pelosi knew from the start. This was a disaster. And now they're walking right off the cliff like lemmings. This is not going to turn out well for them."

Bongino and host Laura Ingraham reacted to reports that Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., the anti-impeachment Democrat plans to switch to the Republican Party as the House readies for a full vote on impeaching the president.

"These Trump districts or swinging type districts," Bongino said.

The former Secret Service agent noted that impeachment has had the opposite effect Democrats have seemed.

"As a result of your impeachment, the president's approval rating up, up, up," Bongino said. "Swing district polls going against they went down against impeachment despite you here. You have minority voters support at historic levels for a Republican candidate for reelection at this point."

"I mean, how do you not look at this, put a spreadsheet together and say this has been an abomination?" Bongino added.

