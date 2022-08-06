Expand / Collapse search
Dan Bongino exposes Democrats as party of 'open, hardcore racism'

The 'Unfiltered' host reveals their racism toward Black conservatives

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Dan Bongino exposes the Democratic Party’s blatant racism toward Black conservatives in the opening monologue of ‘Unfiltered.’

Fox News host Dan Bongino dubbed the Democratic Party the party of "open, hardcore racism" in Saturday's opening monologue of "Unfiltered."

DAN BONGINO: Democrats are the party of racism. No, not soft core, not soft core racism. I mean open, hardcore racism. Radical leftists are not our friends. In fact, they don't really like anyone they see as an obstacle to power, but the same radical leftists reserve a special form of hatred for Black conservatives. 

MSNBC GUEST SAYS HERSCHEL WALKER IS 'WHAT REPUBLICANS WANT FROM THEIR NEGROES'

When Democrats show their true colors by what they say and what they do, we should believe them. Look no deeper into the party of racism than the man in charge, the commander-in-chief, Joe Biden

Perhaps Maya Angelou said it best when she said, "When someone shows you who they are, believe them." Folks, it's time we believe the Democrats are who they show us they are: the party of hardcore racism. Fact.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker.. 

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker..  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

WATCH HIS FULL COMMENTS BELOW:

