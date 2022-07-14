The Hill tweets GOP hoping to 'steal' Hispanic vote from Democrats, faces Twitter backlash: 'Racist garbage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the First Lady Jill Biden's ill-advised "breakfast tacos" remark, The Hill suffered after an unfortunately worded tweet about outreach to Hispanic voters by Republicans on Thursday.

The news site published an article titled "GOP basks in growing Latino outreach success" detailing midterm election campaigning.

"Republicans are actively courting Hispanic voters in key competitive House districts, hoping to peel away voters from Democrats repeating their historical pattern of investing little and late in reaching out to Latinos," the article read.

However, The Hill’s Twitter account promoted the story as the GOP’s efforts to "steal Hispanic voters" from the Democrat Party.

"GOP sees chance to steal Hispanic voters from Democrats," the tweet read.

The tweet quickly faced backlash from users calling it out as "racist" for portraying Hispanic votes as property of the Democrats.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck tweeted, "@TheHill spewing racist garbage, plain and simple."

El American editor-at-large Emmanuel Rincón wrote, "These people think that Latinos are the property of ‘Democrats,’ and that if they vote Republican, it's because the GOP is ‘stealing’ their property. For the Democrats, Latinos are tacos, uniforms, without the ability to reason. Modern slavery."

"Wasn't aware the Dems owned people," journalist Leighton Woodhouse tweeted.

"‘Steal’? Do Democrats ‘own’ Hispanic voters?" conservative writer Ed Morissey tweeted.

Former North Carolina House candidate Fred Von Canon wrote, "Hispanic voters aren’t being stolen. The votes of Hispanics are being earned."

The First Lady recently came under fire on Monday for what many saw as pandering by speaking at a 'Latinx IncluXion' event. She was further embarrassed at the event when she appeared to compare Hispanic Americans to "breakfast tacos."

"Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," she said.

Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa then tweeted her apology on Tuesday.

"The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," LaRosa wrote.

Twitter continued to criticize the apology for choosing to use the term "Latino" instead of "Latinx" in the wake of bad polling among Hispanics.