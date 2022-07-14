Expand / Collapse search
The Hill tweets GOP hoping to 'steal' Hispanic vote from Democrats, faces Twitter backlash: 'Racist garbage'

First Lady Jill Biden faced backlash after saying the Hispanic community was as ‘unique’ as ‘breakfast tacos’ on Monday

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Why Hispanic voters are fleeing the Democratic Party

It’s difficult to find groups that are more different than a woke, White Democrat and your average Hispanic,’ Giancarlo Sopo says.

Following the First Lady Jill Biden's ill-advised "breakfast tacos" remark, The Hill suffered after an unfortunately worded tweet about outreach to Hispanic voters by Republicans on Thursday.

The news site published an article titled "GOP basks in growing Latino outreach success" detailing midterm election campaigning.

"Republicans are actively courting Hispanic voters in key competitive House districts, hoping to peel away voters from Democrats repeating their historical pattern of investing little and late in reaching out to Latinos," the article read.

However, The Hill’s Twitter account promoted the story as the GOP’s efforts to "steal Hispanic voters" from the Democrat Party.

In the November 2016 General Election, Census estimates that 1.55 million Hispanics in Florida reported voting in that election.

GEORGE SOROS, JILL BIDEN PUT HISPANIC CONSERVATIVES AT CENTER OF SIMULTANEOUS NEWS CYCLES 

"GOP sees chance to steal Hispanic voters from Democrats," the tweet read.

The tweet quickly faced backlash from users calling it out as "racist" for portraying Hispanic votes as property of the Democrats.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck tweeted, "@TheHill spewing racist garbage, plain and simple."

El American editor-at-large Emmanuel Rincón wrote, "These people think that Latinos are the property of ‘Democrats,’ and that if they vote Republican, it's because the GOP is ‘stealing’ their property. For the Democrats, Latinos are tacos, uniforms, without the ability to reason. Modern slavery."

"Wasn't aware the Dems owned people," journalist Leighton Woodhouse tweeted.

Hispanic supporters of Republican nominee for Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, react as Fox News declares Youngkin has won his race against Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe and Youngkin will be the next Governor of Virginia during an election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021.

"‘Steal’? Do Democrats ‘own’ Hispanic voters?" conservative writer Ed Morissey tweeted.

Former North Carolina House candidate Fred Von Canon wrote, "Hispanic voters aren’t being stolen. The votes of Hispanics are being earned."  

The First Lady recently came under fire on Monday for what many saw as pandering by speaking at a 'Latinx IncluXion' event. She was further embarrassed at the event when she appeared to compare Hispanic Americans to "breakfast tacos."

"Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," she said.

First Lady Jill Biden apologized for her recent comments comparing Latinos to "breakfast tacos" at a Hispanic conference in San Antonio, Texas.

‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS ON FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN’S TACO COMMENTS: ‘TRY NOT TO DO IT AGAIN’ 

Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa then tweeted her apology on Tuesday.

"The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," LaRosa wrote.

Twitter continued to criticize the apology for choosing to use the term "Latino" instead of "Latinx" in the wake of bad polling among Hispanics.

