Georgia
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'

Herschel Walker will face off against Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in November

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
MSNBC guest Elie Mystal criticized Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker for being supported by the Republican party on Saturday's "The Cross Connection.

The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday.

Cross began by questioning a poll, claiming that Walker is only a few percentage points behind current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, D., in the upcoming race with eight percent of voters still undecided.

"Make it make sense to me," Cross requested.

After blasting other Republican Senate candidates, Mystal suggested that Walker is only supported by the GOP because he does what they "want from their Negroes."

Elie Mystal attacked Republicans for voting for "white supremacy."

Elie Mystal attacked Republicans for voting for "white supremacy." (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"It’s going to be a close election in Georgia because Walker has the backing of the Republicans. You ask why are Republicans backing this man who’s so clearly unintelligent, who so clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts, but that’s actually the reason. Walker is going do what he’s told and that is what Republicans like. That’s what Republicans want from their Negroes, to do what they were told. And Walker presents exactly as a person who lacks independent thoughts, lacks an independent agenda, lacks an independent ability to grasp policies, and he’s just going to go in there and vote like Mitch McConnell tells them to vote," Mystal said.

Mystal has previously attacked Walker and Black Republicans in the past with one April column titled "The Herschel Walker Senate Campaign Is an Insult to Black People." In the piece, he called Walker’s campaign a "political minstrel show."

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic  incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic  incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (Republican National Convention/Handout via REUTERS | Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS)

Despite close polling between the candidates, Mystal insisted he was unconcerned about the Republicans.

"I tend to not focus on what GOP voters are going do. They have already proven that they are willing to vote for white supremacy. They’re willing to vote for stupidity. They’re willing to vote for insurrection. So I’m not concerned with what the GOP is going do. I’m concerned with the Democrats are going do," Mystal said.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams (L) and incumbent Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R)

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams (L) and incumbent Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) (Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg, Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Cross added that other Georgia polls showed Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams also falling behind Gov. Brian Kemp for the gubernatorial election. Unlike Walker’s election, Mystal claimed that sexism is a factor.

"We just have to confront the sexism straight on. When we look at White women in Georgia, we see tickets splitting. When we look at Black men in Georgia, we see tickets splitting. More ticket splitting than we see in any other demographic. Why is that? Because they’re women running," Mystal said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.