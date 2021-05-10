Dan Bongino torches 'leftist logic' on police: They believe stereotyping cops is OK

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News contributor Dan Bongino slammed "leftists" who want to defund the police, arguing Tuesday that the left is against stereotyping all people, except when it comes to police officers.

DAN BONGINO: If you’re a leftist—not necessarily a Democrat. A lot of Democrats realize this defund the police thing is a disaster I mean just read their post-election analysis.

But, if you’re a liberal, a radical leftist, and you think defunding the police is a good idea you probably also believe, right it’s probably a fair assumption, that stereotyping people based on collective group characteristics is a bad idea. Right? I’m just trying to walk through some logic with the left. Stereotyping people because of their race, their sexual preference, whatever it may be, that’s a bad idea, correct? So why is it okay to do it to cops?

