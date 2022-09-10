Dan Bongino: America's voters are 'right where a dictator wants them to be'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino outlined the steps that lead a nation to fascism and broke down why America could be headed in that direction on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: The first step in the march toward totalitarianism is discontent, folks. Inflation, wars, surging crime, the energy crisis. Voters are ripe for change. They're right where a dictator wants them to be.

CNN POLITICAL ANALYST DEFENDS BIDEN'S USE OF ‘SEMI-FASCISM’ TO ATTACK REPUBLICANS

Total control also means going after political opponents, of course, by weaponizing the powers of the federal government. You know, when you do things like raiding your political opponent's home in Mar-a-Lago. Oh, that never happened. Folks, it's only one side doing that.

