Dan Bongino: America's voters are 'right where a dictator wants them to be'

Bongino says liberals accuse conservatives of 'doing exactly what they're already doing'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Dan Bongino conducts a 'fascism check' on Democrats

Fox News host Dan Bongino examines the potential dangers of increasingly extreme political rhetoric in America on 'Unfiltered.'

Fox News host Dan Bongino outlined the steps that lead a nation to fascism and broke down why America could be headed in that direction on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: The first step in the march toward totalitarianism is discontent, folks. Inflation, wars, surging crime, the energy crisis. Voters are ripe for change. They're right where a dictator wants them to be.

CNN POLITICAL ANALYST DEFENDS BIDEN'S USE OF ‘SEMI-FASCISM’ TO ATTACK REPUBLICANS

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Total control also means going after political opponents, of course, by weaponizing the powers of the federal government. You know, when you do things like raiding your political opponent's home in Mar-a-Lago. Oh, that never happened. Folks, it's only one side doing that.

