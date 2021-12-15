Expand / Collapse search
Marine veteran Dakota Meyer goes off on Biden admin over military vaccine mandate: This shows their priorities

Air Force begins discharging members for refusing COVID vaccination

As a former Marine, Dakota Meyer weighed in Wednesday on why the vaccine mandate for the military has more risks than benefits for national security and why this prioritizes the liberal agenda over American soldiers.

REP. ISSA SAYS BIDEN'S VACCINE MANDATE WILL DECIMATE OUR MILITARY

DAKOTA MEYER: The military's been making religious exemptions for so many different things that make no sense as far as whether it's dress wear, there's just so many exemptions that they've made for people who have religious beliefs or whatever it is. I think this should be another one, right? If they have religious belief, they should do it. But I want to point out this is our military is the healthiest of our population. Yeah, they are screened before they're brought in. They're the healthiest of the population. They're the least at risk, right? And I just don't understand, why are we turning away men and women who have raised their right hand to go out and defend the freedoms of the United States of America, especially in a time like we have right now? I don't think that this is smart. I don't think that this is a good move. And I think it just shows you that the priorities of this administration are not to protect this country, but it's to push their agenda.

