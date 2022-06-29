The Daily Beast slammed for publishing op-ed from former top Cuomo aide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Daily Beast faced backlash on Wednesday for publishing an op-ed from Melissa DeRosa, a former top aide to disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The article, titled "Dems Need to Stop Acting Like Victims and Swing Back," argued that Democrats need to "start playing by the same rules Republicans have for decades and do it as, if not more aggressively than they do."

"Democratic leadership must be more creative tactically, take risks and think outside the box. If they can’t or won’t, then they must step aside and hand the reins over to someone who will," DeRosa continued.

However, DeRosa praised on Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney, Wy., for her work on the January 6 Select Committee, but said the televised hearings are "not enough."

"Make the criminal referral. Do it tomorrow, and demand the Justice Department do their job," she argued.

She also called for the investigation and, "if warranted" punishment of Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. "If Ginni Thomas was conspiring with those behind the attempted insurrection, Congress must subpoena her, publicly cross-examine her, and if warranted, punish her," she wrote. "If there’s even a hint Justice Clarence Thomas was involved in any way, do the same with him."

"In the meantime, Merrick Garland should immediately and publicly begin proceedings against Trump and his co-conspirators at the highest levels. Charge them with obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy against the United States and sedition," she added.

The Daily Beast was criticized for publishing an op-ed from DeRosa with some saying she enabled and helped Cuomo foster an unsafe work environment and coverup his scandals.

"This is so on brand @thedailybeast. Melissa DeRosa not only spent years fostering an abusive environment for women, she smeared us when we came forward about the truth," Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly accuse the former governor of sexual harassment, tweeted.

Washington Examiner columnist Becket Adams tweeted, "disgraced former aide to disgraced former new york governor andrew cuomo [sic] has thoughts about how democrats can win."

"Another article from the woman who helped smear Cuomo accusers and also hide nursing home deaths," Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean wrote.

Stephen Miller, contributing editor at The Spectator World, tweeted, "You can lie to reporters and help cover up sexual harassment for Andrew Cuomo and the media will still reward you, because it's not about #MeToo. It's simply being paid up with the right people."

Cuomo resigned in August after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report stating at least 11 women, including Boylan, who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment to be credible. The report also said DeRosa "spearheaded the bullying" of women who accused the former governor of sexual harassment. In addition to accusations of sexual assault, Cuomo faced increased scrutiny over his handling of COVID-19 policies that led to deaths in NY nursing homes.

DeRosa was one of Cuomo's top aides who was often by the former governor's side during his daily COVID-19 press conferences and events. She resigned from her position in August, prior to Cuomo stepping down from office.