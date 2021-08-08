Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Andrew Cuomo
Published

Cuomo top aide resigns as embattled governor faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations

Melissa DeRosa resigned and issued a statement saying the past 2 years have been 'emotionally and mentally trying'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign gains momentum among notable Democrats Video

Calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign gains momentum among notable Democrats

Radio Host Tony Katz and Former Biden Campaign Surrogate Kevin Walling discuss calls for NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign and the impact of the governor's conduct on the Democratic Party.

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned from her position following a damning report from the state's attorney general concluding that the governor had sexually harassed multiple women, according to multiple reports.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years," Melissa DeRosa said in a statement Sunday evening, adding that the past 2 years have been "emotionally and mentally trying."

Earlier in the week, New York Attorney General Letitia James released an extensive report accusing Cuomo of sexual misconduct which prompted calls for the governor to resign including from President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

More from Politics