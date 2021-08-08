Cuomo top aide resigns as embattled governor faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned from her position following a damning report from the state's attorney general concluding that the governor had sexually harassed multiple women, according to multiple reports.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years," Melissa DeRosa said in a statement Sunday evening, adding that the past 2 years have been "emotionally and mentally trying."

Earlier in the week, New York Attorney General Letitia James released an extensive report accusing Cuomo of sexual misconduct which prompted calls for the governor to resign including from President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.