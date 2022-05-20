Centrist group No Labels turns on Jan. 6 committee: 'Partisan exercise'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bipartisan advocacy group No Labels condemned the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 committee as compromised and divisive.

The organization, which boasts membership and report from both sides of the aisles, released a four-minute video Wednesday breaking down five concerns with the committee's ability to "produce results that will bring the country together."

"Despite an early attempt at bipartisanship, the January 6 Committee’s work has become a partisan exercise about which the public is skeptical," No Labels wrote on social media.

No Labels listed a series of issues with the Jan. 6 committee that the organization feels have compromised the integrity of the panel. Particularly unhelpful to the mission of the committee is both parties' attempts to politicize and influence the make-up of the lawmakers on the panel. With seven Democrats and only two Republicans on the committee, the balance of influence has become partisan, No Labels argues.

"Despite an early attempt by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to create a truly bipartisan committee, the panel is unlikely to produce results that will bring the country together," No Labels said in their video.

The organization blamed both Republicans and Democrats for the lack of even representation on the panel, citing the GOP's non-cooperation in forming the committee and Pelosi's rejection of candidates put forth by House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

No Labels describes itself as "a national movement of Democrats, Republicans and independents working to bring our leaders together to solve America’s toughest problems." It claims to support "people who stand up to party leaders and who have the courage to fight for two-party solutions.

The House select committee on Jan. 6 filed subpoenas Thursday against several Republican congressmen who have refused to cooperate with the investigation, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The subpoenas also hit Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Texas, Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Scott Perry, R-Ohio. The committee is tasked with investigating the events leading up to and during the storming of the U.S. Capitol in early 2021. Chairman Bennie Thompson says his committee requested voluntary testimony from each of the congressmen prior to filing the subpoenas.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.