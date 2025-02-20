DA warns Chilean gang burglaries spreading across US, calls it Washington's 'biggest secret'

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer is calling for Chile to be removed from a U.S. visa waiver program, arguing Chilean migrants have been exploiting the system to commit organized burglaries across the country.

Spitzer alleges federal agencies, including the FBI, Department of Justice, Homeland Security and the State Department, have long been aware of the issue but have failed to act.

"This is the biggest secret in Washington that no one seems to want to do anything about," the California DA told "Fox & Friends," Thursday.

His remarks follow the recent indictment of seven Chilean nationals accused of carrying out high-profile burglaries targeting professional athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Prosecutors say the suspects, who entered the U.S. under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) program, stole over $2 million in valuables such as jewelry, watches, cash, and other luxury items.

Spitzer told "Fox & Friends" he briefed the FBI on the threat the gangs posed nearly two years ago alongside former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with no result.

"Now that high-profile athletes and millions of dollars of their property is being stolen, now it seems to be getting a lot of attention," Spitzer said.

A Department of Justice press release said the suspects were members of a South American theft group that systematically burglarized the homes of professional athletes while they were away for games.

Spitzer argues the arrests are grounds for removing Chile from the ESTA program, which allows travelers from participating countries to enter the U.S. without a visa for up to 90 days. Chile is currently the only South American country in the program.

"Every other South American country that has participated in the past has been kicked out of the program for sending their criminals to the United States of America," Spitzer argued.

He claims that Chile is failing to comply with program requirements by refusing to provide criminal background checks on its citizens. In 2022, approximately 350,000 Chilean nationals entered the U.S. using ESTA.

In June 2024, two Chilean nationals in the program were arrested after crashing into another vehicle while fleeing law enforcement in Orange County. Authorities say the suspects had just burglarized a home, stealing a safe, designer handbags, and jewelry.

"These Chileans have been coming here for years," he said. "They’re going to Orlando, Florida, where Disney World is. They’re coming to Orange County, California, where Disneyland is. And they’re not here to visit the happiest place on Earth—they’re here to burglarize."