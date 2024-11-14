Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes breaks silence after burglary report surfaces

Mahomes called it 'frustrating' and 'disappointing'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Break-ins at homes of Chiefs stars Mahomes, Kelce under investigation Video

Break-ins at homes of Chiefs stars Mahomes, Kelce under investigation

‘Fox & Friends First’ co-host Todd Piro shares the latest on break-ins at two NFL stars’ homes.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes broke his silence on Wednesday about the burglary that occurred at home last month.

Mahomes addressed the situation in his media availability.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes vs Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chews his mouth guard during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

"Obviously, it’s frustrating, disappointing. I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing, but obviously, it’s something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself," he said.

Mahomes declined to say whether he or his family was home at the time.

"I can’t speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I’m sure at some point that will be talked about," he added.

RAMS SUPER BOWL CHAMP EXCITED FOR TEAM'S FUTURE DESPITE DISAPPOINTING SEASON

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, wait to lead the team onto the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Mahomes’ home in Belton, Missouri, was the subject of a robbery just after midnight on Oct. 6, according to documents obtained from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not say whether any items were missing.

Sheriff’s department spokesman Ronnie Lozano told The Associated Press the investigation is active and ongoing. It was unclear if any arrests were made.

Patrick Mahomes throws

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, throws a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea, #50, during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A home matching Travis Kelce’s address was also broken into in Leawood, Kansas, on Oct. 7. The star tight end’s name is not listed in the report, which said losses included $20,000 in cash and damage to a rear door. Kelce had moved to the community to escape the paparazzi amid his blossoming relationship with Taylor Swift.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.