Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes breaks silence after burglary report surfaces

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes broke his silence on Wednesday about the burglary that occurred at home last month.

Mahomes addressed the situation in his media availability.

"Obviously, it’s frustrating, disappointing. I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing, but obviously, it’s something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody but obviously yourself," he said.

Mahomes declined to say whether he or his family was home at the time.

"I can’t speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I’m sure at some point that will be talked about," he added.

Mahomes’ home in Belton, Missouri, was the subject of a robbery just after midnight on Oct. 6, according to documents obtained from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not say whether any items were missing.

Sheriff’s department spokesman Ronnie Lozano told The Associated Press the investigation is active and ongoing. It was unclear if any arrests were made.

A home matching Travis Kelce’s address was also broken into in Leawood, Kansas, on Oct. 7. The star tight end’s name is not listed in the report, which said losses included $20,000 in cash and damage to a rear door. Kelce had moved to the community to escape the paparazzi amid his blossoming relationship with Taylor Swift.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.