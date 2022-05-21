Expand / Collapse search
Cybersecurity expert compares US abuse of big data to China, North Korea

Morgan Wright calls for ‘federal legislation and oversight' of big data

Cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright warned about the United States becoming like China and North Korea in its abuse of big data Saturday on "Unfiltered."

MORGAN WRIGHT: What we've got to do is get better at having that bigger magnet that specifically identifies the needle we're looking for and pulling that out of the haystack without disrupting or collecting information on lots of people. It can be done. It's just that the lines have blurred. Everybody now wants to be the lead on everything. Can't happen. We've got to go back to very clear lines. 

FLORIDA SEN. MARCO RUBIO ACCUSES GOOGLE OF CENSORING CAMPAIGN EMAILS

There has to be federal legislation and oversight. We've got to start just really cracking down on the abuse of data, because if you don't do it now, it's like what you were saying in the previous section: "I don't want to become China. I don't want to become North Korea, Iran. I want to be able to live freely. I want to have a free society." But… we need to have some rules around it. 

