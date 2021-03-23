CNN’s ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ has worst viewership in a year as host’s embattled brother juggles multiple scandals

CNN may have a Cuomo problem.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo continues to shed viewers as his embattled brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., drags down the family name with multiple scandals and bipartisan calls for his resignation.

"Cuomo Prime Time" had its smallest average audience last week since the coronavirus pandemic started to dominate the news cycle across the United States. CNN’s viewership decline comes as Cuomo’s big brother has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, threatening to "ruin" a female reporter, and covering up coronavirus nursing home deaths in the state.

CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" averaged 1.31 million viewers during the week of March 15, the show’s smallest total since it averaged 1.3 million viewers during the week of March 2, 2020 – days before coronavirus rocked America as the NBA shut down, actor Tom Hanks tested positive for the virus, and then-President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the virus from the Oval Office.

"Cuomo Prime Time" finished 2020 with a yearly average of 1.8 million viewers, making it CNN’s most-watched program. However, the left-wing CNN show has dropped roughly half a million nightly viewers since then.

"Cuomo Prime Time" also struggled among the key demographic of adults age 25-to-54, averaging only 307,000 viewers for its worst performance since the week of Feb. 24, 2020 among the group most coveted by advertisers.

Cuomo’s downfall could be impacting other CNN programs, too, as the liberal network failed to surpass Fox News among total viewers during any specific hour of the day from 6 a.m. through midnight last Monday through Friday.

For the week, Fox News doubled CNN’s primetime viewership and had a double-digit percent advantage over CNN among total day viewers. As a result, CNN finished with its lowest rated weekday audience among both total day and primetime viewers since the week of Feb. 24, 2020.

Last year, CNN famously allowed the Cuomo siblings to conduct a series of widely mocked family reunions billed as interviews while largely ignoring New York’s nursing home crisis. CNN announced last month that Chris Cuomo would no longer be allowed to cover his troubled brother, whom he adoringly referred to as the "Love Guv." The network claimed the rule had been in place since 2013 but an "exception" was made during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The public relations nightmare has not been good for CNN’s viewership, as its 9 p.m. host is essentially banned from covering a crucial story.

The "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake isn’t the only CNN employee with ties to the governor.

CNN executive vice president and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust was Cuomo’s communications director before joining the cable news network.

The governor has made it clear he doesn’t plan on stepping down.

"I am not going to resign, I was not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people," he said on March 12.