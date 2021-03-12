CNN decides Cuomo’s presser on sexual harassment claims not newsworthy enough to carry live

CNN decided New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Friday phone call with reporters to address sexual harassment accusations against him wasn’t newsworthy enough to carry live.

Cuomo refused to resign amid mounting pressure from fellow Democrats for him to step down, lashed out at "reckless and dangerous" politicians he accused of not knowing all the facts, and addressed the slew of New York Democrats who have called for him to resign, but CNN didn’t air the briefing life.

CNN played a clip of Cuomo refusing to resign from "moments ago" but quickly went into analysis of his comment while he was still speaking. As a result, CNN viewers were treated to the thoughts of host Brianna Keilar and chief political correspondent Dana Bash instead of hearing Cuomo’s comments about the mounting accusations.

CNN’s S.E. Cupp was presumably watching a different network as she live tweeted the governor’s remarks.

CNN has recently faced controversy over its friendly interviews of Gov. Cuomo by his brother Chris Cuomo, in light of revelations about a possible cover-up of nursing home deaths due to the governor's coronavirus policies. CNN has since banned the younger Cuomo from covering his brother.

But the "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake isn’t the only CNN employee with ties to the governor.

CNN executive vice president and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust was Cuomo’s communications director before joining the cable news network.

New York Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, and Jerry Nadler joined the chorus of Democrats calling for Cuomo to resign on Friday.

"This week, the second sexual assault allegation and the sixth harassment allegation was leveled against Governor Cuomo," Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman said in a statement. "The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff. These allegations have all been consistent and highly-detailed, and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts."

The lawmakers spoke after the Albany Times Union reported a woman said Cuomo aggressively groped her at the executive mansion after summoning her there to help him with a cellphone issue. She alleged Cuomo reached under her blouse.

A seventh woman came forward on Friday with allegations against Cuomo, who is also weathering allegations he covered up nursing home coronavirus deaths in the state.

Cuomo made it clear he would not resign.

"I am not going to resign, I was not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people," he said.

