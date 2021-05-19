Cuomo scandals 'only a surprise to people who haven’t been watching Fox’: Markowicz

New York Post Columnist Karol Markowicz told "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday that the reports from the FBI probing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his nursing home scandal is "only a surprise" to people who have not been watching Fox News.

MARKOWICZ: I mean, this is only a surprise to people who might not be watching Fox because this has barely been covered on other stations and in other news media.

…

I think the Cuomo as the hero of the pandemic story went on for a very long time and really needlessly because everybody knew that, you know, corrupt stuff was going on this spring.

…

And so this is not really a news story as much as it is a breaking story for a lot of Americans who did not get this information.