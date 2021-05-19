Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Cuomo scandals 'only a surprise to people who haven’t been watching Fox’: Markowicz

Many Americans see this as a breaking story because they have not seen this information

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Cuomo scandals 'only a surprise to people who haven’t been watching Fox’: MarkowiczVideo

Cuomo scandals 'only a surprise to people who haven’t been watching Fox’: Markowicz

New York City Councilman Joe Borelli and New York Post Columnist Karol Markowicz on the FBI probing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his nursing scandal.

New York Post Columnist Karol Markowicz told "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday that the reports from the FBI probing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his nursing home scandal is "only a surprise" to people who have not been watching Fox News.

MARKOWICZ: I mean, this is only a surprise to people who might not be watching Fox because this has barely been covered on other stations and in other news media. 

I think the Cuomo as the hero of the pandemic story went on for a very long time and really needlessly because everybody knew that, you know, corrupt stuff was going on this spring. 

And so this is not really a news story as much as it is a breaking story for a lot of Americans who did not get this information.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

This article was written by Fox News staff.