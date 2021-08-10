Leo Terrell blasts Cuomo after governor's resignation: 'Appalling to try to justify deviant behavior'

In the wake of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning from his post after mounting sexual assault reports, attorney and "Outnumbered" panelist Leo Terrell said on Tuesday that Cuomo's defense was "appalling."

"I want to make one other point that I’ve done civil rights law and sexual harassment cases. I find it appalling for Cuomo to try to justify his deviant behavior based on his cultural heritage, based on ‘that’s the way we do things,’" said Terrell.

Terrell said Cuomo using his Italian heritage to justify his deviant behavior is an affirmative defense for indecent behavior.

"That’s an affirmative defense to allow anyone to say oh because I was raised this way, I don’t have to follow the sexual harassment laws that he incorporated, that he enacted," he said.

NY GOV. CUOMO RESIGNS AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

Terrell's comments came shortly after Cuomo on Tuesday announced his resignation effective in two weeks, amid a sexual harassment probe following accusations brought by 11 women who worked for him.

"New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York and I love you," Cuomo said, "I would never want to be unhelpful in any way, and I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do."

The governor started his press conference by saying he's "deeply" sorry for any behavior deemed inappropriate during his time in office but denied the sexual harassment allegations contained in state Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

Cuomo accused state investigators of bias, saying the report accusing him of sexually harassing 11 women from 2013 to 2020 in violation of state and federal law is evidence of a "lack of fairness in the justice system."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Terrell had a stern message about the governor's attempt to justify "deviant" behavior.

"I want to make sure everybody understands this. Don’t use some type of private or personal trait or characteristic you have to ignore sexual harassment laws. I just found that offensive as a civil rights attorney."

Fox News' Melissa Leon and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.