Janice Dean 'in shock' after Andrew Cuomo's resignation: His 'corruptions run deep'

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York care facilities, reacted on "Outnumbered" Tuesday to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that he would resign in 14 days.

"I didn’t think he was gonna do it," Dean told Harris Faulkner. "You know I sat there and I thought to myself he’s gonna blame everybody else like he usually does. Blame her, blame him, blame God, Mother Nature, The New York Post—all of the things he blames for his nursing home decision."

However, the New York governor who had previously ignored widespread calls to resign, said he would be stepping down amid mounting political and legal pressure, including a sexual harassment probe.

NY GOV. CUOMO RESIGNS AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

"I was waiting for him to say, you know I’m gonna stick it through because I believe I’m innocent...and instead he said he was resigning—and I’m in shock, I’m not going to lie," Dean said as her voice wavered.

On Monday, Dean and her family attended the memorial service for her in-laws who died inside a New York nursing home during the height of the pandemic.

"A lot of us were talking about maybe yesterday when there was the memorial for my in-laws that maybe he would resign, you know some kind of divine intervention—and it happened the day after," Dean recalled.

"I believe that being on the side of the angels has helped us and he has nowhere to go. You know he had nowhere to go, he was in a corner—people were jumping off the sinking ship like rats."

Despite her relief, Dean urged people to keep pushing for continued investigations into Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations and his directive to put COVID-positive patients back into New York nursing homes.

"Today is a good day, but I will say this Harris. I want justice. I don’t want this to be the end of the chapter. I want those investigations to continue," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s abuse of power. That’s what this guy has been leading with for the last you know three terms—is his abuse of power and it is over today, but do not forget he has many investigations—some that could turn criminal and his corruptions run deep."