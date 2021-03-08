Janice Dean: If Cuomo won't resign, impeachment proceedings should begin

Janice Dean called on lawmakers to begin the impeachment process against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, following comments by the governor that he would not resign over the alleged cover-up of thousands of nursing home deaths in New York and multiple sexual harassment allegations.

The Fox News senior meteorologist said that despite the tendency for media outlets to focus on Cuomo’s "salacious" sexual harassment allegations by four former employees of the governor’s administration, people should not lose sight of the nursing home scandal that killed over 15,0000 elderly in the state.

Both of Dean's in-laws died of COVID-19 after contracting the virus in long-term care facilities in New York.

"I don’t think [Cuomo] will resign, that’s not what he is all about," Dean said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends." "He will never resign even though he has told other lawmakers and politicians to resign for much less."

Dean said that she believes what Cuomo did was "criminal," and that he should go to jail for his mandate that put COVID-positive patients back into New York nursing homes and said she was not surprised by sexual harassment allegations against the governor, calling him a "power-hungry" politician who uses his position to harass women and fellow lawmakers.

State officials now estimate that more than 15,000 residents of New York's nursing homes and long-term care facilities may have died of the coronavirus -- a much larger number than the 6,400 estimate state officials previously reported, according to a story published Thursday night by The Wall Street Journal.

The Cuomo administration later claimed that some deaths were not included in its count because some of the information could not be "adequately verified," adding that the discrepancy did not affect the administration's contention that a March 25 state advisory regarding nursing home patients "was not a driver of nursing home deaths," as some critics had suspected.

