Cuomo baffles critics by claiming he's 'not part of the political club'

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised eyebrows Friday by attempting to cast himself as a political outsider, telling reporters during a conference call that he doesn't belong to a "political club."

"I was not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people," Cuomo said. "Part of this is that I am not part of the political club. And you know what? I’m proud of it."

The governor continued to defy calls to resign his position Friday over a growing number of allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. Late Friday, Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand joined Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler, among others, in calling for Cuomo to step down.

Cuomo, the son of the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo and himself a former Bill Clinton Cabinet member and state attorney general, was hit with a brutal fact-check from critics on social media.

"'I am not part of the political club,' Cuomo, the son of a former governor for whom the field was cleared to run for AG in 2006, says," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote.

"One of his earliest jobs was as Clinton's HUD secretary. He was married to a Kennedy," Haberman added.

"LOL, Cuomo saying 'he's not part of the political club' literally one minute before talking about how he's been a public figure in Albany since he was teenager," Daily Beast editor Harry Siegel tweeted.

"Cuomo 'I’m not going to resign...' Then he says he’s not part of the political club and he’s proud of it. LOL," journalist Yashar Ali similarly reacted.

"He's been in the public eye his whole life but he's not in the political club, you guys," New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz quipped.

"You own the club, Governor," progressive commentator Nomiki Konst told Cuomo.