Cuomo aides discussed Biden's response to Tara Reade claims after Lindsey Boylan went public against governor

When Lindsey Boylan first went public with her sexual harassment allegations against her former boss, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, his team looked to how President Biden responded to the sexual assault allegation he faced against Tara Reade during the 2020 campaign.

Before detailing her allegations in February 2020, Boylan took to Twitter two months prior claiming she was victimized by the powerful Democrat.

CUOMO ADVISER CLAIMED ATLANTIC JOURNALIST-TURNED-CNN REPORTER WAS ‘ON OUR SIDE’ DURING HARASSMENT SCANDAL

"Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years," Boylan wrote on December 13. "Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years."

That same day, Cuomo's team turned to the Biden campaign and how it handled Reade's claims.

"Pull what Biden said when he was accused during campaign," Facebook communications manager and ex-Cuomo aide Dani Lever messaged to top advisers Melissa DeRosa and Rick Azzopardi, according to documents released by the New York Attorney General's office.

"This absolutely did not happen," Lever then wrote, quoting the Biden campaign. "He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully,' deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said. ‘Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: it is untrue.’"

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO OFFERED ‘UNSOLICITED ADVICE’ TO ME, EX-ANDREW CUOMO AIDE MELISSA DEROSA TOLD INVESTIGATORS

Lever, who served as a communications director for Cuomo before joining Facebook in September 2020, then added, "I think the disgruntled former employee needs to come from a source or other cuomo employee: truth is she stormed out over allegations of her own misconduct to female employees. Begged to come back… I think we can victim shame on the record."

Later that day, Lever told Team Cuomo. "And Biden camp never mentioned Biden in the denial part only the part about women. It elevates it. This will be a cuomo spox said ‘there’s simply no truth to these claims.’"

Lever did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Facebook declined to comment.

"This is a prime example amongst too many to quantify of the corrupt lengths Democrats and their staff go to in order to justify their position and win," Tara Reade told Fox News. "They will destroy lives to protect the depraved behavior of men like Cuomo and Biden helping them to hold on to power. It is disgusting and it must change."

"There needs to be a systematic shift and change at the top of Democratic leadership to correct this sinking ship. Tear it all down. A good start would be a real investigation into Joe Biden. Also holding those accountable that protect these elites like Cuomo staff and Biden’s staff just for their own access to power. I am horrified my history with Joe Biden was a template they planned to use to protect the truth about the sexual misconduct and go after the Cuomo survivors," Reade added.

Reade was one of eight women who initially came forward in 2019 to accuse the former vice president of inappropriate touching when she worked for him as a Senate staffer in 1993. A year later, Reade revealed her sexual assault claim. Biden repeatedly denied her claims on the campaign trail.