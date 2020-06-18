EXCLUSIVE: 'Cult Mom' husband wanted his late wife dead, former friend tells Nancy Grace

A former friend of Chad Daybell, the man at the center of the sordid "Cult Mom" saga, said he spoke to her about his desire for his late wife Tammy Daybell to die.

"Three weeks before Tammy died, I had a conversation with him," Julie Rowe said in an exclusive clip from the upcoming Fox Nation special, "A Lori Vallow Investigation With Nancy Grace."

"He said, in a frustrated, almost angry voice, very frustrated, 'I feel like my plan can't move on until Tammy has died.'"

Rowe is a self-proclaimed clairvoyant and author who was friends with Chad and Tammy Daybell prior to her death.

Chad Daybell is the current husband of the so-called "Cult Mom" Lori Vallow. Vallow was arrested in February and charged with two counts of felony abandonment, after her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, went missing.

On Saturday, Idaho police announced that they had positively identified unearthed remains found on Chad Daybell's property as those of Vallow's missing children.

Chad Daybell was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. The couple is being held on a $1 million bond each.

Chad Daybell's late wife Tammy Daybell, 49, was found dead in her Idaho home in October 2019. According to investigators, Chad Daybell said she died in her bed while he slept next to her.

Tammy Daybell was not known to suffer from any health problems and was training to run a marathon when she died. Despite the lack of an apparent cause of death, there was no autopsy performed.

Her body was exhumed in December 2019 amid new scrutiny over her demise, and a new investigation into her death is now underway.

Weeks after Tammy Daybell's death, Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow, whose own husband was killed by her brother just months prior.

Both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are alleged to have been part of a "Doomsday cult" that believes in preparing for the "End of Days."

Rowe spoke to Grace before the remains of Vallow's children were identified.

"About three years before [Tammy] died, [Chad] came to me and said he'd had a vision that she had passed away and he thought she was going to die in a car accident," said Rowe, who relied on Chad Daybell to publish her books describing the visions that she apparently experienced after a near-death experience.

Rowe said that she used to visit Chad and Tammy Daybell about once every two months until Chad told her to stop visiting because he said Tammy had stopped taking her anti-depressant medication and had become extremely jealous.

"Did she, Tammy Daybell, know that Chad Daybell had predicted that she would die?" Grace asked.

"To my knowledge, as of the summer of [2018], I was the only person that knew, other than another woman in Arizona that Chad had been texting before he met Lori," said Rowe, who revealed that Chad Daybell also made sexual advances toward her.

According to Rowe, Chad Daybell told her and multiple other women that he believed that he had been married to them in past lives.

"I'm seeing a pattern," Grace said. "You worked closely with him. You're attractive. And bam, suddenly he remembers, 'Hey, I was married to you in another life.' Then there's Lori Vallow. Then there's the other lady, you told me about that... that's three right there."

Chad Daybell also repeatedly spoke about the need for "spouses" to die before his "plans" could proceed.

"I was very disturbed at something he said to me in 2018," Rowe said. "He was frustrated and he said, I feel like the plans can't move on until the spouses are gone."

