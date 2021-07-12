KT McFarland on Cuba protests: Biden admin must double down on promoting democracy, not 'shrink away' from it

Former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland questioned the timing Monday of the Biden administration reportedly considering changes to Captive Nations Week – an annual condemnation of authoritarian governments – as Cubans protest the communist dictatorship and Chinese rhetoric grows increasingly aggressive against foreign adversaries. McFarland joined "The Faulkner Focus" with reaction.

KT McFarland: The only people who like socialism and communism in the world today, they're in the United States Congress and I guess in the Biden administration. Why we would drop what America has stood for for decades, for centuries, which is democracy, free expression, rights, the opportunity society. And to somehow have this, sort of throw that away for this gauzy notion of -- I don't even know what that statement says. This is the time when we should stand up. And especially if you see what's happening in Cuba, if you see what's happening in Hong Kong, if you see what's happening in other parts of the world. America can lead again as a democracy, not just as, I don't know, a pro-Russian Chinese vessel. I don't know, it just doesn't make sense to me why we no longer proud of being a democracy.

…

The timing of it is also significant because just last week or a couple of weeks ago, the Chinese president basically said, 'You know, America, your days are over. Democracy doesn't work in a modern society. Only authoritarian government, only communist government. We're in charge.' And it's almost like the Biden administration says, 'OK, maybe, maybe we should just soften our position on democracy.' This is when we should double down on support of democracy, not shrink away from it, because we are in now a clash of civilizations between the Chinese civilization, democracy, communism, authoritarian governments. And as even the Chinese, number two man in China said to me once, you know what we're heading for? This is China versus America and America really is Rome. We are heading for a clash of civilizations.

