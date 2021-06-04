CT lawmaker rejects bill declaring racism a public health crisis: ‘Critical race theory’ in our laws

After voting against a bill that would declare racism a public health crisis, Republican Connecticut State Rep. Kimberly Fiorello warned on Friday that critical race theory, a racially charged academic movement, is now seeping into state laws.

"This bill declares to the world, it truly is desperation, that the state of Connecticut has a racism problem in its public health and right now, in fact, our governor is exercising extra controls, extra powers because of a public health crisis emergency, thanks to COVID. To me, this is critical race theory in our laws," Fiorello told "Fox & Friends."

Fiorello said that the bill is "reprehensible" and "quite offensive to the great people of Connecticut and her constituents in Greenwich and Stamford.

Fiorello was one of 33 House representatives to reject a bill that would declare racism a public health crisis in Connecticut.

"The wide-ranging legislation passed on a bipartisan vote of 114 to 33 following a lengthy and at times emotional debate that often focused on race. State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, co-chairman of the Public Health Committee, noted how the final vote by the General Assembly on the bill was taking place on the 100th anniversary of the massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community in Tulsa known as Black Wall Street," according to the Associated Press.

Fiorello said that by declaring racism a public health crisis, advisory councils, commissions, and task-forces will be developed to ensure racial disparities are "reduced by 70%."

"It’s written right here that our goal is set forth to a reduction of 70%. Why just 70%?" Fiorello said, pointing to text in the bill.

"After that, it does also say in a different section one of the tools that will be used is called cultural humility. This will be implemented in the higher [education] programs in Connecticut. And this is about self-evaluation, critique of one’s own worldview. And awareness of power and imbalances."

Fiorello said she is getting complains from parents in her district about "critical race theory in the school system" and warned that the same ideology is being placed into laws.

"We are seeing critical race theory in our legislation and my call is for people in Connecticut to let our governor know that we don’t want him to sign this bill and make this declaration to the world. How do you invite people to come and do business in Connecticut, live here, raise your family here and at the same time we’re going to declare that racism is a public health crisis here?" she asked.