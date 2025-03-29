CRIMSON PRIDE: Alabama football seniors reflect on personal legacies in final episode of Fox Nation series

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is regarded as one of the premiere college programs in the country — and for players who get to help shape the team's legacy, emotions can run as high as the game's score.

For graduating seniors on the team, just before the final game of the season is the perfect time to reflect on personal legacies made throughout their tenure in Tuscaloosa.

In the sixth and final episode of "The Tides That Bind," streaming exclusively on Fox Nation, several Alabama players opened up about their thoughts going into their final regular season game against the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl.

The Alabama-Auburn football rivalry spans over a century, and is considered to be one of the most intense rivalries in sports. The matchup usually marks the final game of the season, giving Crimson Tide seniors extra motivation to end their college careers on a high note against a storied opponent.



"When I leave college, I can’t come back," quarterback Jalen Milroe said during the episode, weighing the gravity of playing his final game with the Crimson Tide. "I can never come back and play another snap at Alabama."

The projected NFL draft pick also touched on what he personally hopes to leave behind as he exits the program.

"I just want to touch someone in this world. I don’t care who it is," Milroe continued. "I just want to inspire somebody that they can say, ‘Man, Jalen went through this — I can do it, too.’"

Former long snapper Kneeland Hibbett admitted the final game would be bittersweet during a team practice prior to the Iron Bowl.

"I’m just preparing like any other week," he said. "But when that ‘Dixieland Delight’ hits in the fourth quarter, there will be some emotions. It’s been a fun journey with a lot of good guys."

The Crimson Tide conquered the Tigers in the 2024 edition of the yearly gridiron battle 28-14, sending Milroe and his fellow graduating seniors off on a high note.



