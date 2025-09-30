NJ mayor breaks with Dems to back Ciattarelli for governor, demands end to sanctuary policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey Democratic mayor is breaking with his party to support Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the heated race for governor.

Dover Mayor James P. Dodd said he is backing Ciattarelli, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, due to rising taxes, sanctuary city policies and what he called a lack of real solutions.

"I’ve had the opportunity twice now to have Jack Ciattarelli come to the town of Dover, explain his vision, his views on how to fix the state of New Jersey," Dodd said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

"He has real solutions to fix these problems in our state. And that's what we need right now."

Ciattarelli is facing Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill in an increasingly tight race. He lost to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021. Murphy, who is term-limited, has since backed Sherrill in the 2025 race.

Dodd said immigration policy was a deciding factor for him in the Garden State.

"On day one, Jack made a commitment to end sanctuary cities and the state of New Jersey will no longer be a sanctuary state. We need to let our law enforcement do their job. And I see these constant problems here in my small community in the town of Dover, and we need real solutions," he said.

During the state’s gubernatorial debate, Sherrill declined to clarify whether she would continue New Jersey’s Immigrant Trust Directive. The policy, which she previously signaled support for, limits state and local police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Dodd also pointed to shifting political winds in his community, which is located about 40 miles west of Manhattan.

"Dover is primarily a Hispanic community, and we're seeing a lot of Hispanics go from Democrat, which they predominantly are, to Republicans because they're tired of the system that's failed, that doesn't work any longer in our town and in our state. So I think, yes, we are [going to] start to see a lot of people flip red."

Dodd, who has supported Sherrill in the past, argued she has not offered solutions this election cycle.

"We don't hear real solutions from Mikie," he said, citing rising retirement costs, higher taxes and increased state spending.

Dodd acknowledged his decision has drawn criticism from Democrats but said his priority is choosing the best candidate.

"I've heard some comments from our party, but, you know, I've always been the person taught to support the right person for the job," Dodd said.

Though still a registered Democrat, Dodd suggested he may switch parties.

"I haven't made that decision yet, but I can tell you this, if I do decide to flip to Republican, I can tell you that a lot of council members will go with me," he said.