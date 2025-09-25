Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey

Trump touts Republican Garden State gubernatorial candidate while trashing Dem opponent

President Trump described the Democratic candidate as 'close to incompetent'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
New Jersey GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli says Democratic rival Mikie Sherrill ‘blames everything on Trump’ Video

New Jersey GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli says Democratic rival Mikie Sherrill ‘blames everything on Trump’

In a Fox News Digital campaign trail interview, New Jersey Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli takes aim at Democrats who control New Jersey’s government and claims Democratic rival Mikie Sherrill is ‘a continuation of those policies’

President Donald Trump reiterated his support for New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Thursday, while also slamming the Democratic candidate, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, in the process. 

"Wow!!! A just out poll has Jack Ciattarelli essentially beating close to incompetent [Mikie] Sherrill in the race for Governor of New Jersey," Trump claimed, misspelling Sherrill's first name as "Mike" in the post.

Trump endorsed Ciattarelli earlier this year ahead of the former state lawmaker's victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

"Jack is tough on crime and cutting taxes, two things that people really demand today," Trump added. "He will be a GREAT Governor, and Sherrill wants Open Borders (again!), men playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender for everyone, and all of the things that almost DESTROYED America. She is a big supporter of the perhaps future Communist Mayor of New York City! We need Jack in New Jersey!!!" 

NEW JERSEY POLICE UNION MAKES RED SHIFT WITH TRUMP-BACKED GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE JACK CIATTARELLI ENDORSEMENT

NJ GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli

Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli of New Jersey sits for a Fox News Digital interview Sept. 24, 2025, in Fort Lee, N.J. (Paul Steinhauser - Fox News)

Election Day is Nov. 4, but early voting will begin Oct. 25. Mail-in ballots are already being sent out to voters based on the dates provided in the state's election timeline.

FROM KIRK TO KIMMEL: FIERY NJ DEBATE SPOTLIGHTS POLITICAL VIOLENCE AND FREE SPEECH

President Donald Trump

Senate Republicans are eyeing a Democratic proposal from years ago to change the Senate's rules to ram President Donald Trump's nominees through Senate Democrats' blockade.  (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ciattarelli previously ran for governor in 2021, but he lost that contest to incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy

Murphy, who has served as governor since early 2018, was not eligible to seek a third term in this year's contest because he won election in the last two gubernatorial races.

DEMOCRAT GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES' RECORDS FOR SUPPORTING TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S SPORTS COMING INTO FOCUS

Rep. Mikie Sherrill

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2025. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"No person who has been elected Governor for two successive terms, including an unexpired term, shall again be eligible for that office until the third Tuesday in January of the fourth year following the expiration of his second successive term," the state constitution stipulates.

Ciattarelli has been endorsed by the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police, which endorsed Murphy in 2016. It did not offer a gubernatorial endorsement in 2021 when Murphy pursued re-election.

"As Governor, I will do everything in my power to support law enforcement - and their families. Working in close partnership, we can and will make communities all across New Jersey safe," he noted in social media posts while touting the endorsement.

