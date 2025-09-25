Trump touts Republican Garden State gubernatorial candidate while trashing Dem opponent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump reiterated his support for New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Thursday, while also slamming the Democratic candidate, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, in the process.

"Wow!!! A just out poll has Jack Ciattarelli essentially beating close to incompetent [Mikie] Sherrill in the race for Governor of New Jersey," Trump claimed, misspelling Sherrill's first name as "Mike" in the post.

Trump endorsed Ciattarelli earlier this year ahead of the former state lawmaker's victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

"Jack is tough on crime and cutting taxes, two things that people really demand today," Trump added. "He will be a GREAT Governor, and Sherrill wants Open Borders (again!), men playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender for everyone, and all of the things that almost DESTROYED America. She is a big supporter of the perhaps future Communist Mayor of New York City! We need Jack in New Jersey!!!"

Election Day is Nov. 4, but early voting will begin Oct. 25. Mail-in ballots are already being sent out to voters based on the dates provided in the state's election timeline.

Ciattarelli previously ran for governor in 2021, but he lost that contest to incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy, who has served as governor since early 2018, was not eligible to seek a third term in this year's contest because he won election in the last two gubernatorial races.

"No person who has been elected Governor for two successive terms, including an unexpired term, shall again be eligible for that office until the third Tuesday in January of the fourth year following the expiration of his second successive term," the state constitution stipulates.

Ciattarelli has been endorsed by the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police, which endorsed Murphy in 2016. It did not offer a gubernatorial endorsement in 2021 when Murphy pursued re-election.

"As Governor, I will do everything in my power to support law enforcement - and their families. Working in close partnership, we can and will make communities all across New Jersey safe," he noted in social media posts while touting the endorsement.