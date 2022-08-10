Crenshaw rips AG Garland for weaponizing agency with Trump raid: 'That is the destruction of democracy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, slammed the Justice Department for the Trump raid, warning the weaponization of the department for "political gain" poses a "threat" to American democracy. Crenshaw joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the aftermath of the FBI raid and why the precedent sets the stage for the "destruction of democracy."

TRUMP DENOUNCES FBI FOR COURT-APPROVED MAR-A-LAGO RAID, AND GARLAND'S MAJOR MISTAKE

DAN CRENSHAW: When we retake the House in November, this is the kind of oversight that we will be doing. That's why he said clear your calendar, Merrick Garland, because you're coming and you better have your documents ready and you better have explanations ready for the American people, because you cannot weaponize our institutions for political gain. That is the destruction of democracy. For all the talk we hear about Democrats being worried about the fall of our democracy and trying to prevent threats to our democracy, this is a threat to our democracy when you threaten the sanctity of our institutions and make people lose faith in them. That is one of the worst things you can do, because we do need our institutions, and we need to be able to trust them.

