Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cancel Culture

Country star's ex gets 'reality check' about Trump's popularity across America

Zach Bryan's ex Brianna Chickenfry admits majority of people in her life voted for the president despite her different views

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published
close
Liberal Barstool host gets 'reality check' about Trump's popularity across America Video

Liberal Barstool host gets 'reality check' about Trump's popularity across America

Zach Bryan’s ex Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia says she can’t avoid supporters of President Donald Trump because "everyone voted" for him. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Zach Bryan’s ex-girlfriend, a liberal Barstool host, said Wednesday she couldn't avoid supporters of President Donald Trump even if she tried, because "everyone voted" for him. 

On "BFFs with Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry, the hosts were discussing isolation and the political divide in the country. 

Chickenfry, whose real last name is LaPaglia, remarked how she and Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, would "go back and forth" because Portnoy liked Trump. But after putting up an anti-Trump video, she got backlash from people questioning why she was still friends with Portnoy and worked with him when they disagreed with each other. 

THESE CELEBRITIES NEED TO THINK TWICE BEFORE GETTING POLITICAL, 'NO FILTER' HOST WARNS

headshot of Brianna Chickenfry

Zach Bryan’s ex, Brianna Chickenfry, who is a liberal Barstool host, says she can’t avoid supporters of President Donald Trump because "everyone voted" for him. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

"I can't understand that mentality of, like, just because I don't have the same political opinions as someone doesn't mean I can't respect you or, like, be your friend," she said.

"Also, yeah, newsflash, the majority of the country voted for Trump," LaPaglia added. "So, what, am I gonna sit in my house and not talk to anyone? Because, like, everyone that I f---ing know in the real world, it's like, yeah, everyone voted for Trump.

"It's a reality check for people like me, to be honest. I didn't realize how many people voted for him in my life." 

COMEDIAN RACHEL BLOOM SAYS FINDING HUMOR ISN'T HARD DESPITE INDUSTRY'S POLITICAL CORRECTNESS FEARS

Zach Bryan and Bri LaPaglia aka 'Brianna Chickenfry'

Bri LaPaglia aka 'Brianna Chickenfry' dated country star Zach Bryan. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Richards, her co-host, added, "Hating somebody just because they vote for a different person than you is not going to fix any problems that are being faced in America."

"It's just also, like, not how you're ever going to come to an agreement or learn something new. Like, if you lean a certain way, you should want to be talking with the people that lean the other way the most, because that's what's actually going to help your perspective or change your perspective," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.