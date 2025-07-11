Country star's ex gets 'reality check' about Trump's popularity across America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Zach Bryan’s ex-girlfriend, a liberal Barstool host, said Wednesday she couldn't avoid supporters of President Donald Trump even if she tried, because "everyone voted" for him.

On "BFFs with Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry, the hosts were discussing isolation and the political divide in the country.

Chickenfry, whose real last name is LaPaglia, remarked how she and Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, would "go back and forth" because Portnoy liked Trump . But after putting up an anti-Trump video, she got backlash from people questioning why she was still friends with Portnoy and worked with him when they disagreed with each other.

"I can't understand that mentality of, like, just because I don't have the same political opinions as someone doesn't mean I can't respect you or, like, be your friend," she said.

"Also, yeah, newsflash, the majority of the country voted for Trump," LaPaglia added. "So, what, am I gonna sit in my house and not talk to anyone? Because, like, everyone that I f---ing know in the real world, it's like, yeah, everyone voted for Trump .

"It's a reality check for people like me, to be honest. I didn't realize how many people voted for him in my life."

Richards, her co-host, added, "Hating somebody just because they vote for a different person than you is not going to fix any problems that are being faced in America."

"It's just also, like, not how you're ever going to come to an agreement or learn something new. Like, if you lean a certain way, you should want to be talking with the people that lean the other way the most, because that's what's actually going to help your perspective or change your perspective," he said.

