Country singer Shaboozey responds to backlash after 'immigrants built this country' Grammy speech

Music artist Shaboozey responded to backlash over remarks he made about immigration while accepting a Grammy Award on Sunday. Accepting the award, the country singer said, "Immigrants built this country," dedicating the honor to immigrants and their children.

Shaboozey, whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for ‘Amen,’ his collaboration with Jelly Roll.

After his speech, social media users said his remarks downplayed the role of Black people and enslaved people in building the nation.

The music star responded to the outrage in a statement on X, writing: "To be clear, I know and believe that we – Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth."

Shaboozey added that he is the son of Nigerian immigrants. He said he wanted to honor the "sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country."

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., responded to this speech Sunday, writing on X: "Are people including enslaved Africans, descendants of those enslaved, and Black people whose unjust, low-wage labor sustained the economy in the 1800s/1900s as immigrants when they say ‘immigrants built this country’?’"

Shaboozey’s speech comes amid heightened scrutiny of immigration enforcement following recent events in Minnesota. Earlier this year, two Americans were shot and killed during confrontations with federal agents, prompting protests in Minneapolis.

Other guests at the Grammys protested ICE in other ways. Several artists, including Justin Bieber, Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile, wore "ICE OUT" pins. Singer Billie Eilish also criticized ICE during her speech accepting the Grammy for Song of the Year.

"No one is illegal on stolen land," said Eilish Sunday. She urged the audience to "keep fighting" and protesting, ending with "f---- ICE."