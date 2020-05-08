Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Phil Vassar to hold food bank benefit

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter and frequent Fox News guest Phil Vassar joined "Fox and Friends" on Friday to talk about his effort to raise funds for food for the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as promote the live concert that he'll be performing from his Nashville home for all Fox News and Fox Nation viewers.

"We're doing our fan club party... it's a Second Harvest food bank [benefit]," he told "Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "We're excited about that and trying to get a bunch of food for a bunch of people that need it."

A recent Feeding America survey of its foodbanks found more than 98 percent have seen a surge in demand — with 59 percent reporting a decrease in inventory.

In response to the growing demand and increased strain on the nation's food banks, Vassar is hosting his first-ever virtual fan club party and food bank benefit on May 9 at 7 p.m. CST.

The country music star will also be performing on Fox Nation Presents Friday Night Live with Phil Vassar, which will be available for free on Fox Nation and streaming live on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social media platforms on Friday, May 1st from 8-9 p.m. EDT.

Vassar told Earhardt that he should be good to go by the time it gets dark outside.

"I'm not used to singing at 6 a.m. in the morning, so by the time tonight comes around I'll be ready to rock and roll — you know what I'm saying."

Fox News' Rob DiRienzo contributed to this report.