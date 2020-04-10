Country music star Lee Brice honors first responders in new music video

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Country music star Lee Brice joined "Fox and Friends" to discuss life in the time of the coronavirus as well as the premiere of his new music video and exclusive, live concert.

On Friday, April 10 at 8 pm EST, Brice will invite Fox Nation into his Nashville home for "A Night With Lee Brice."

The intimate unplugged performance will feature his hit songs, new single “One Of Them Girls” and a few covers of his favorites.

The performance will be available for free on Fox Nation and streaming live on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social media platforms.

Brice joked with Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade that forced time at home with his family has been a mixed blessing.

"Getting to know your kids very deeply is a whole 'nother level, so it's been a good time to be at home and have some true, connected family time," he told Kilmeade, adding that his three children are "bouncing off the walls."

Brice's new song "One of Them Girls" and the accompanying music video were released on Friday, and he said that it pays homage to first responders.

The music video portrays the life of a young, single mom juggling her responsibility as a parent, friend and firefighter. The video ends with the woman rescuing a man from a car accident.

"The video says a lot. It's a strong woman," he said. "It's a single mother in the video, so it even takes the song to another level. She's also a firefighter, so she is a first responder. And there's a thing about the kind of girl that all us boys are really looking for at heart."

In a statement to iHeartRadio, Brice said, "I just love that the title could easily come across with a negative connotation at first. But, it's so very much about that girl that all of us — deep down, at the end of the day, at the end of our lives — really hope to have loving us."

