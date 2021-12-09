Confirmation of Rachael Rollins despite non-prosecution policies is 'putting ideology before people': Cotton

Vice President Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking Senate vote to confirm a far-left Boston district attorney to be the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts is the latest example of Democratic judicial officials "putting ideology before people," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Thursday.

Cotton told Fox News he successfully lobbied for what was the first recorded vote for a U.S. attorney in 42 years, citing the need for all Democrats to go on the record to support such a nominee as Suffolk County D.A. Rachael Rollins.

Rollins was recently captured on video launching a verbal tirade at a media crew, threatening to have them arrested for asking her questions in public.

In the video from January 2021, Rollins accused journalists of risking the lives of her children after a reporter requested an interview near her home, video shows. The film crew for Fox-affiliate Boston 25 News asked Rollins if she would be willing to answer questions. Rollins became visibly upset and demanded to know how the reporters knew where she lived, to which they informed her it is a matter of public record.

"So as a Black woman, in this moment in this country, you're going to put my f---ing house on screen?" Rollins asked the reporter. At no point in the video is Rollins' house shown. "No, no, no, ma'am, we're just here approaching you to ask you a question," the reporter replied, according to the video.

Host Tammy Bruce recounted to Cotton how Rollins supports non-prosecution for more than a dozen offenses -- including trespassing, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, minor motor vehicle offenses, breaking and entering a vacant property or for the purpose of sleeping or seeking refuge, threats excluding domestic violence, minor possession of alcohol, drug possession and resisting arrest in cases when the resistance is the only charge – according to cataloging by the Heritage Foundation.

"It’s tragic that a crime wave is crashing all across the country in places like Los Angeles and Boston," Cotton said.

"Rachael Rollins' [video of encounter with media] shows why she doesn’t have temperament to be U.S. attorney, let alone her terrible record as the D.A. in Boston," he said.

Cotton said that Rollins and Los Angeles D.A. George Gascon are noted recipients of support from left-wing Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros.

The Arkansas lawmaker added that part of his call for a recorded vote was so that Democrats like Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire would be on-record ahead of her 2022 reelection bid.

Cotton noted that 80% of illicit drugs in New Hampshire come from Massachusetts – where Rollins will be the chief federal legal officer — and that the Democratic senator should have to answer to her voters for supporting the left-wing prosecutor.

Cotton also rebuked Gascon for remarking during a press conference Thursday that most crime is down in Los Angeles "but for homicide."

"I can’t believe the cavalier attitude of George Gascon to argue incorrectly that crime is down except for murder. Unless you have been murdered in Los Angeles, everything is fine," he said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also called out San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin, who is overseeing a rash of retail looting amid a California law that decriminalized thefts below a certain threshold.

Boudin faces a popular recall in 2022, Cotton said.

Cotton added that San Franciscans appear finally "fed up by [Boudin's] soft on crime approach.