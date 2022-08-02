This increased criminality is to terrorize individual cities: Cory Mills

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
This soft on crime policy is exactly what’s wrong: Cory Mills

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss how stores in New York are locking up Spam and other basic items due to increased theft on ‘Gutfeld!’

Cory Mills discussed how catch and release and soft-on-crime policies have led to an increase in crime and how this is only happening in Democratic-run cities on "Gutfeld!"

CORY MILLS: Again, this is just goes to show I mean, these Democrat-controlled cities that are absolutely pro-crime, you know this catch and release, this I can do anything and get out on bail. I mean, I stopped shaving when they put the razors in the actual plastic box. So I don't know what I'm gonna do now with spam. I mean, you look at what's going on. You have people who are violating other officers in the subways and they're being turned around and released on bail at no cost. I mean, this whole soft-on-crime policy, this catch-and-release ideology is exactly what's wrong and this increased criminality is to terrorize individual cities, and it's being done only in Democrat-run areas.

