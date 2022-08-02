This increased criminality is to terrorize individual cities: Cory Mills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cory Mills discussed how catch and release and soft-on-crime policies have led to an increase in crime and how this is only happening in Democratic-run cities on "Gutfeld!"

CORY MILLS: Again, this is just goes to show I mean, these Democrat-controlled cities that are absolutely pro-crime, you know this catch and release, this I can do anything and get out on bail. I mean, I stopped shaving when they put the razors in the actual plastic box. So I don't know what I'm gonna do now with spam. I mean, you look at what's going on. You have people who are violating other officers in the subways and they're being turned around and released on bail at no cost. I mean, this whole soft-on-crime policy, this catch-and-release ideology is exactly what's wrong and this increased criminality is to terrorize individual cities, and it's being done only in Democrat-run areas.

