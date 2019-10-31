Some 2020 Dems mark Halloween with spooky Twitter names

A handful of 2020 hopefuls gave their Twitter names a spooky face-lift, in time for Halloween.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., transformed into "Gory BOOker," adding a ghost emoji to his Twitter name. He also shared several photographs of campaign staffers' children in costumes.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro morphed into "BoOOLián Castro," also adding a ghost emoji.

He commemorated the day by sharing a picture of a pair of carved pumpkins with one reading, "Adiós Trump."

Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont., also had some Halloween fun with his name, changing it to "Steve BOO-lock" with a ghost and jack-o-lantern emoji.

He shared a picture of him and the "BOO-lock" family as characters from "Toy Story 4," with the 2020 hopeful dressed as Woody.

Booker, Castro and Bullock have been struggling to strengthen their campaigns. Both Castro and Bullock have yet to qualify for the November debate. In the latest Fox News Poll, Booker earned just two percent of support among likely Democratic primary voters while Castro fell even shorter with one percent and Bullock at zero percent.