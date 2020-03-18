Coronavirus questions answered: 'Should I be overly concerned about going to the grocery store?'

As coronavirus cases rise in New York, Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Seigel answered your questions about the coronavirus pandemic in an interview on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning.

“We’re seeing over a thousand cases that are documented and there must be a lot more than that [in New York],” Siegel told “Fox & Friends,” noting that the asymptomatic coronavirus carriers could be attributed to the increasing spread in the Empire State.

Question: My daughter is a nurse and lives at home with us – she works on a floor with some patients who are already sick, should I be isolating away from her?

Siegel wondered if the woman who asked that question had already been tested.

“I would always err on the side of safety here, and, so, if there is a question mark and there is close contact, unfortunately, even with proper precautions, we’re seeing the spread to healthcare workers.”

“I would say to isolate until you know more information.”

Question: With kids from home from school, is it safe for them to play in the park and cul-de-sac area or should we only stay in our own houses and backyard?

Siegel responded that that depends on where in the country you are located. Siegel said that if you’re in a “hot zone” like New York City, then the kids should not go to the park.

Question: "Should I be overly concerned about going to the grocery store?"

Siegel said that while going to the grocery store is essential to survive, you must “be careful," practice social-distancing while at the store and older Americans should take advantage if stores have special windows of time when only seniors can shop.

“We want to be really conscious of our seniors and keeping them at lower risks because they have greater complications,” Siegel said.

Question: "My daughter works at a dentist's office and is 22 weeks pregnant. How concerned should we be?"

“If you’re in a hot zone, an area where there is a lot of this virus, we are very concerned about dentist offices right now because there is a lot of contact, obviously on a dental procedure,” Siegel said.

Siegel said that a pregnant woman may have to stay home from work in this case.

Question: "Can I temporarily turn up the heat in my home, or turn the air conditioner very low to help destroy potential coronavirus germs?"

Siegel responded that while viruses do not travel well in humidity, turning up the heat in the home does not work to kill the virus. Instead, he said you should disinfect the surfaces with wipes or cleaning products.

To date, the coronavirus pandemic has infected over 200,000 people worldwide and killed over 8,000. In the United States, there have been just under 6,500 confirmed cases recorded with over 110 deaths reported.